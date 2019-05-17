CEO Jeff Bezos breaks ground at Amazon's $1.5 billion airport

The air cargo hub, slated to open in 2021, will 'get you your packages faster.'

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made a surprise appearance at the breaking ground ceremony for its new million-square-foot airport in northern Kentucky on Tuesday. The airport will allow Amazon to vastly increase its logistics capacities and have more control over its shipping process, lowering costs and decreasing shipping times.

The air cargo hub, slated to open in 2021, will "get you your packages faster." That's a quote that Bezos wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of him proudly dropping a pile of dirt as he sat in the driver seat of a front loader. "If you're guessing that driving a front loader was fun, you're right!" Bezos wrote.

The hub, situated on 900 acres of land leased from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for 50 years, will be able to park 100 airplanes, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“It will be the largest building in this part of the country, not just Boone County,” Boone County Judge-executive Gary Moore was quoted as saying in the Enquirer. The airport is expected to provide an economic boon for Kentucky, creating 2000 jobs.

The cargo hub will allow Amazon to fulfill its plans to provide a one-day delivery service to Amazon Prime members rather than its current two-day service.

Amazon Air headquarters was established at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport five years ago and since then, cargo freight flying has "taken off" to and from the airport, more than doubling. The airport also hosts the headquarters of Delta Private Jets, Southern Air and DHL Americas.