Trump pardons former Jerusalem Post owner Conrad Black

US Pres. Trump grants full pardon to former media mogul found guilty of fraud.

Marcy Oster, JTA,

Former media mogul Conrad Black
US President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to Conrad Black, the former owner and publisher of The Jerusalem Post who had spent three years in prison for stealing $60 million from his own company, Hollinger International.

Black was found guilty of fraud and obstruction of justice in 2007. Along with The Jerusalem Post, Hollinger’s included the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Telegraph in London, as well as hundreds of small community papers.

Black is a personal friend of the president and wrote a flattering book about him titled “Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other.”

“When my assistant said there was a call from the White House, I picked up, said ‘hello’ and started to ask if this was a prank (suspecting my friends in the British tabloid media),” Black wrote in an essay in the Toronto-based National Post published late Wednesday night.

Black said Trump told him that he would “expunge the bad rap you got.”

