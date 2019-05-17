Yisrael Beytenu: We await answers from the Likud

Liberman's party says it will not compromise on tougher security policy and passing Draft Law.

The Yisrael Beytenu party stressed on Thursday evening, in reference to the coalition talks with the Likud party, that they would not compromise on two issues: toughening the security policy of the new government and passing the Draft Law as it was formulated in the previous Knesset.

"We are making every effort to establish a real right-wing government and are ready to compromise with the potential partners, except on the party's five articles on which there will be no compromise," said Avigdor Liberman's party.

"We are currently making all the necessary preparations to complete a coalition agreement with the Likud in the hope that we will receive a positive response on those five items that are vital to us,” the party added.

"Unfortunately, there is no progress on two critical issues - formulating a joint security policy and agreeing on the Draft Law," added Yisrael Beytenu.

Liberman's party is also demanding a minimum pension to all pensioners in Israel. Earlier, sources in Yisrael Beytenu said that they "are trying to calm the tension in the coalition. We sent a message to the Likud that we would support their candidate for the State Comptroller and vote next week in favor of laws on the expansion of the government."

The Draft Law is a main point of contention, as the haredi parties are refusing to accept the wording of the Draft Law as it was formulated in the last Knesset.

On Wednesday, MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) accused Liberman of preventing a new government from being formed.

"The problem right now is only Avigdor Liberman, who maybe made an agreement with [Blue and White leader] Yair Lapid in order to create a government without haredim. Otherwise, it's impossible to understand what he wants," Eichler said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.

Liberman later responded to Eichler and accused the haredi parties of choosing to “disparage and threaten”.