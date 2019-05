Are Jews who forgot about making Aliyah giving the BDS movement a boost?

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff are honored to be joined by a special guest for today's show.

Tzvi Fishman is the producer and director of the recently released film "Stories of Rebbe Nachman". He is also an award-winning author of books including "Tevye in the Holy Land".

Now, Fishman argues that American Jews who forgot about making Aliyah may be giving the BDS movement a boost. Join us for a great show.