Amsalem to Sa'ar: Shame on you

MK David Amsalem (Likud) on Thursday attacked his fellow MK Gideon Sa'ar on Twitter in the wake of Sa'ar's opposition to the proposed immunity law.

“Gideon Sa’ar, Shame on you,” wrote Amsalem.

In an interview with Channel 12 News earlier on Thursday, Sa'ar warned that "the amendment of the immunity law - maximum damage and minimal benefit. Personal legislation harms the public's trust. Had we said we would do this, we would not have received the same trust. This law will harm Netanyahu.”

Sa'ar claimed that "someone gave the prime minister bad advice. This will harm the Likud and will not help Netanyahu. I am not the only one who is bothered by this in the faction."

"What the citizens of Israel heard from me and from the prime minister himself on the eve of the elections is that there is no intention of passing such laws," continued Sa’ar.

He further said that Netanyahu will be able to continue to serve as prime minister even without an immunity law even under an indictment. "The law clearly states that he can. The public that knew the suspicions on the eve of the elections voted while knowing these things. Therefore, I do not think there is anything to prevent the prime minister from continuing to serve in his position."

"I expressed my support for Netanyahu in the elections and I worked very hard in the election campaign so that the Likud would win. The prime minister himself knows this and told me so more than once," insisted Sa’ar.

He continued, "Am I not allowed to say things that Netanyahu himself said a month ago? I support the prime minister, I think that he is a good prime minister who should continue to serve. I support the same position that the prime minister expressed about a month ago."

A Likud official later attacked MK Sa’ar because of his opposition to the immunity law, saying, "It is not for nothing that the leftist media does not stop hugging Gideon Sa'ar, because he does not miss an opportunity to undermine Netanyahu and try to topple him.”