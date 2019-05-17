Do your adult kids know your final wishes?

The financial conversation every parent must have with their adult children.

Tim Prosch discusses with Doug Goldstein, CFP, cross-border financial advisor, his book "The Other Talk".

Many parents try to avoid the conversation about their final wishes. Tim explains why people avoid this topic and how to begin this important dialogue.

Are you thinking about investing money for your kids so you can give them a milestone gift for graduation or a wedding? Planning a milestone gift can be difficult for parents.

Doug offers a smart way to invest in order to have enough cash at life's milestones. Learn how to set up investments that you control so your child won't have access to the money before the intended time.

Avoid the common mistakes parents make when they invest in their kids' futures. Doug covers some of those mistakes and has some useful strategies to use in planning gifts for the future.