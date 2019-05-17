MASA participants: Vote Israel in Eurovision

An international campaign initiated by MASA Israel Journey which was launched last week, three days before the Eurovision Song Contest, is gaining momentum.

As part of the campaign, a video clip in various languages spoken in countries participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, including Europe, the former Soviet Union and Australia, is being promoted. To date, the video has received hundreds of thousands of views, shares and likes on a variety of social networks.

The video shows participants of the MASA Israel Journey and Kobi Marimi, the Israeli representative to the Eurovision Song Contest, with a call to vote for the Israeli song – number 14 – at the Eurovision finals this coming Saturday night. About 150,000 participants of MASA programs in Israel and dozens of countries around the world are taking in the campaign.

Following the success of the campaign, Marimi said, "I would like to say a special thank you to the MASA organization that I was privileged to be part of its campaign. The organization helped publicize our song around the world. It is a great honor to be the ambassador of our wonderful country in recent months. Thank you for your support."

MASA Israel CEO Liran Avisar Ben Horin said, "MASA Israel is at the forefront of Israel's activities in preserving the unbreakable connection between Israel and Diaspora Jewry. The initiative to encourage voting for the Israeli song that will represent Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest is a good opportunity to experience the strength of the connection between Israel and the Diaspora and the understanding that Jews all over the world regard the State of Israel as a home."