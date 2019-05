Days before the biggest moment of his life, Israeli singer Kobi Marimi sits down for a conversation discussing the weight on his shoulders.

At 27, and with expectations high after last year’s win, Israeli singer Kobi Marimi will take the stage this Saturday to represent Israel in the Eurovision song contest taking place in Tel Aviv.

Days before the biggest moment of his life, he sits down for a conversation on the weight on his shoulders, his hopes for the future and his personal journey from being an unpopular kid to a celebrity in Israel.