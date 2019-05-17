El Al launching a nonstop flight to Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a popular tourist spot for Israelis and El Al is meeting the demand.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Wednesday that El Al Israel Airline is launching a nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Israel next month, according to an Associated Press report.

The 14-hour flight will leave Israel on Friday mornings from Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and land in the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The flights departing from Las Vegas will fly out on Saturday nights.

The new Tel Aviv-Las Vegas route will begin on June 13.

Las Vegas is a popular tourist spot for Israelis, according to Michael Strassburger, El Al's vice president of commercial and industry affairs.

Las Vegas will be the seventh North American nonstop destination for El Al, joining New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and Toronto.