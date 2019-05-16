Danny Danon's Bible speech goes viral

Danon presented the "four pillars" that link Jews to Israel and read a Bible chapter in Hebrew while wearing a kippah (skullcap).

The UN Security Council convened a few weeks ago for a periodic discussion on the Middle East, during which Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, delivered a speech detailing the rights of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel.

In his speech, Danon presented the "four pillars" that link Judaism to the land of Israel and even read a chapter from the Bible in Hebrew while wearing a kippah (skullcap).

Danon mentioned the Balfour Declaration and the story of the tribe of Judah to illustrate the Jewish people's historical connection to Israel. He also referred to the UN Charter and international law, saying that they too recognize the right of the Jewish people to the land of Israel.

A few days after the UN debate, websites around the world began to cover the speech extensively, calling it the "Biblical speech" and "the speech defending the rights of the Jewish people."

The speech was translated into Spanish, Polish, French, Portuguese and even Turkish. A Palestinian news website called it "a lesson in the history of Ambassador Danon."

The video of the speech also gained momentum among the Evangelical Christian community worldwide. A YouTuber with 222,000 followers dedicated an entire episode to Danon's speech.

After the speech went viral, Danon was invited to be interviewed on CNN, and the hubbub about the speech was also featured on Fox News.

The speech has already received tens of thousands of views in its Hebrew and English versions on the YouTube page of the Israeli delegation to the United Nations and continues to gain momentum on Facebook groups which support Israel.

Ambassador Danon expressed his satisfaction with the reactions to his speech. "The speech resonated so well due to the power of truth, and its success was a welcome surprise, as it conveyed to the world the strength of the eternal connection between the Jewish people and the land of Israel."