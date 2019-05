844 terror attacks reported against Jews in Judea and Samaria so far in 2019. Also, Boomerang shows appreciation for IDF soldiers with BBQs.

A total of 57 terror attacks against Jews in Judea and Samaria were reported over the past week, bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of 2019 to 844.

Boomerang, which tracks terrorism in Judea and Samaria with its Weekly Terror Report, also shared highlights in this week's video report from its BBQs for soldiers which took place during Israeli Independence Day last Thursday.