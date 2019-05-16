Fatah calls to boycott Tel Aviv Eurovision

The Palestinian Authority's ruling Fatah party called for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest which is being held in Tel Aviv this week, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

Angry that Israel is hosting one of Europe's most important cultural celebrations, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Movement has been calling for a boycott of the event. Fatah presented a cartoon of a microphone made of a rifle, and with bullets and a Palestinian child shot dead, lying in a pool of blood, as if the child had been intentionally murdered by Israel, under the hashtag #BoycottEurovision2019.



Similarly, the official Palestinian Authority daily printed this cartoon of the word "Eurovision" with an boy being hung from a treble clef that replaces the "v" in "Eurovision."

Fatah also published additional cartoons against the Eurovision contest in Tel Aviv.

BDS-campaigners have also called on pop star Madonna not to perform at Eurovision in Tel Aviv. Madonna is scheduled to sing during the finals on Saturday. Joining the BDS-call, Fatah posted several images under the hashtag #MadonnaDontGo, among them.