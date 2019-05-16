Jewish Home chief meets with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

The chairman of the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP), Rabbi Rafi Peretz, visited the home of the haredi leader, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky on Thursday morning. The meeting was also attended by Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni.

The meeting was prompted by the cooperation between the chairmen of the right-wing parties, MKs Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, and the chairmen of the haredi parties in recent weeks regarding coalition negotiations.

The cooperation mainly relates to issues of religion and state about which the two parties hold similar positions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu referred to the coalition negotiations on Wednesday, claiming that the demands of the parties are "irrational." At a ceremony in memory of Aharon Aharonson, founder of the Nili spy ring for England in World War I, Netanyahu said that he "prefers to be here rather than in the coalition negotiations which have become impossible."

The prime minister added that "almost all the parties have impossible demands that completely clash with the other parties. One party requested four positions - one for each of its Knesset members - four positions - double the reasonable budgetary requirements. Maybe if we had a budget like the United States - and we don't. We can't cause the Israeli economy and the state budget to collapse."

Earlier this week, President Reuven Rivlin responded to Netanyahu's request to provide a two-week extension to the time period allotted to forming a government. The president wrote: "At your request, according to clause eight of the Basic Law: The Government - I extend the period allotted to you to form the government by 14 days."

According to the Basic Law, Netanyahu was originally granted 28 days to form the government. The president of the State may extend this period for an additional period which does not exceed 14 days.