Tlaib accuses critics of 'twisting her words for racist agenda'

Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib hit back at critics Monday, claiming that her comments regarding Palestinian Arab treatment of Jews after the Holocaust had been ‘twisted’ in an effort to push a “racist and hateful agenda”.

Following a flurry of condemnation from Republicans, including President Trump, and at least one Israeli lawmaker, Tlaib tweeted that her critics were ‘policing’ her words and distorting her comments to push their own “racist” agenda.

“Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work. All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win.”

Tlaib said in an interview with Yahoo!’s Skullduggery podcast program that she felt pride in the fact that her “ancestors, Palestinians” provided Jews with a haven after the Holocaust.

“Let me tell you, I mean, for me, just two weeks ago or so, we celebrated, but just took a moment I think in our country to remember the Holocaust,” said Tlaib.

“There’s always kind of a calming feeling when I think of the tragedy of the Holocaust,” Tlaib continued, “that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence, in many ways, has been wiped out … in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-Holocaust, post-tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that in many ways.”

Senior Democratic leaders defended Tlaib, accusing Republicans of “misrepresenting” her statements.

“Republicans’ desperate attempts to smear @RepRashida & misrepresent her comments are outrageous. President @realDonaldTrump & House GOP should apologize to Rep. Tlaib & the American people for their gross misrepresentations,” tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s comments came after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) came to Tlaib’s defense and asserted that the Republicans were twisting her words in criticizing them as anti-Semitic.

"If you read Rep. Tlaib’s comments, it is clear that President Trump and Congressional Republicans are taking them out of context," Hoyer said in a brief email. "They must stop, and they owe her an apology."