PA accuses Israel of waging 'demographic and geographic war'

Palestinian Authority leader Mohammad Shtayyeh calls for unity - but says offer includes only those willing to recognize its authority.

Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mohammad Shtayyeh claimed that the coming three months will be the "hardest for the Palestinian nation" and called for "national unity."

During a Ramadan break-fast meal on Monday evening, Shtayyeh said that the PA reaches out in national unity to anyone who recognizes the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the only representative of the "Palestinian nation" and who recognizes PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas as their leader.

Shtayyeh also said that PA Arabs are dealing with fighting on "several fronts," some of which were forced on them, such as the "geographic war waged by Israel, by giving away lands on a daily basis" and the "demographic war which aims to encourage Palestinian citizens to leave Jerusalem."

"We will not leave [Israel and Jerusalem]," Shtayyeh said, blaming Israel for trying to "invent history." According to Shtayyeh, Israel and the US are waging a financial war against the PA in order to force it to agree to the Trump administration's deal of the century, which Shtayyeh called "the deal of shame."

The peace plan is expected to be unveiled in June. It is not yet clear what the plan will include, but PA leadership rejected the plan outright over a year ago.