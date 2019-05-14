Cruz: Far-left has long history of anti-Semitism

Ted Cruz lashes out at left-wing of Democratic party after congresswoman claims Palestinians gave Jews 'safe haven' after Holocaust.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) accused the left-wing of the Democratic party of embracing anti-Semitism and hatred of the State of Israel, following the latest scandal involving a freshman House Democrat’s comments on Jews and the State of Israel.

Speaking on Fox News Monday evening, Cruz claimed there was a rising tide of anti-Semitism in the far-left of the Democratic party.

“It’s unfortunately a growing problem,” Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“The Democratic party as a whole is galloping to the left. And one of the components of that is that the extreme left has a long history of anti-Semitism, anti-Israel hatred. We’re seeing it with this freshman trio…who keep expressing anti-Semitic, anti-Israel comments.”

Cruz cited the recent comments by Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who on Saturday claimed that Palestinian Arabs provided a ‘safe haven’ for Jews after the Holocaust; as well as a string of controversial comments by Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who accused supporters of Israel of buying the backing of members of Congress.

The Texas Republican also hit the House Democratic leadership for the decision to invite Omar Suleiman, the controversial leader of the Dallas-based Yaqeen Institute, to offer the opening prayer for a session of the House of Representatives.

Suleiman had in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany and expressed hope that the a third intifada would break out and bring about an end to Zionism.

“In the House of Representatives the Democratic party as a whole, the leadership as a whole, is unwilling to distance themselves from these radicals,” Cruz continued.