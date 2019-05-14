Anti-Semitism in headlines: Will it help the fight against it?

How and why focusing on Anti-Jewish events makes you HAPPIER.

In recent months we have been hearing more and more cases of anti-Semitic crimes and hate crimes against Jews.

In the United States alone, there has been a significant increase in harassment of Jews who have reached the point where they have suffered injuries in two separate attacks - in Pittsburgh and San Diego.

Is the growing concern around the world of antisemitism good for Jews? How can it reduce Jewish harassment? Thus the world places a mirror in itself and discovers that it also has an ugly face.