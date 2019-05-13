Liberman: 'We won't recommend Gantz in any case'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman in closed meeting: Even if PM fails to form coalition, party will not recommend Gantz in his place.

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman does not rule out the possibility that Prime Minister Netanyahu will not succeed in forming a coalition, News 13 reported.

According to the report, Liberman told associates that even if such a scenario exists, he will not recommend Benny Gantz in Netanyahu's place.

Liberman thus signals to the Prime Minister that he does not intend to absorb the blame for willingness to promote a leftist government.

The Yisrael Beyteinu party responded by saying that "Yisrael Beyteinu is working to establish a right-wing government by means of deeds and not by words. All the items described by party Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman at the faction meeting were known to everyone before the elections, during, and after the election campaign. The Yisrael Beyteinu position on the Hamas issue appears in the coalition agreement with the Likud as early as 2009.

"We have no intention of wrecking the negotiations, but at the same time we're not going to give up our basic principles and positions. In any case we won't support any alternative candidate to form the government, either from within the Likud or from without the Likud."