PM seeks to expedite passage of immunity law

Sources say PM Netanyahu to demand coalition pass law granting him immunity immediately after being sworn in.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is instructing the coalition negotiating team to pass a law that will grant him immunity from legal proceedings immediately after the government is formed.

According to the report, Netanyahu is planning a marathon vote on the immunity laws immediately after the swearing in of the government.

The political establishment is of the opinion that if the immunity laws are approved, Netanyahu will also agree to give up on having a pre-trial hearing,

According to the current law, in order to grant immunity to an incumbent Knesset member, a vote is required in the House Committee and in the plenum.

The new law will determine that a vote in the House Committee will suffice to approve the immunity of a Member of the Knesset and, in effect, remove the need to obtain 65 votes in the plenum.

However, Netanyahu's schedule is particularly crowded - the new government is likely to be announced only at the beginning of June and a month later the hearing is planned by the attorney general, unless it is rejected.