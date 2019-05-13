MK Hendel: Likud and religious Zionism fumbling along way

MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) in his first Knesset speech criticized the Right Parties Union.

"I have many tasks ahead of me as a Knesset Member: The main responsibility is the chaos of illegal construction in the Negev and the Galilee, illegal immigrants, and the integration of minorities in rights and responsibilities. This is the home that my friends from the Likud and religious Zionism, my partners in the political outlook, would want, even if now they are fumbling along the way," Hendel said.

He added, "In this house," referring to the Knesset, "the only smoke to which one can become addicted is the smoke of the campfire, the youth-group campfire, and not the smoke of luxury cigars. In this house the bereaved families have a special status, even when they shout from the depths of their hearts or anger, the rest are silent and bow their heads. Even if they participate in a ceremony that you oppose, you will not curse and spit."

According to Hendel, "In a model society, heroism is embodied in Roi Klein, Avigdor Kahalani, and Yoni Netanyahu, not the amateur fire at a neutralized terrorist while neutralizing the word heroism.

"Exile mentality is the escape from responsibility, transforming the State and its institutions, which are symbols of our sovereignty, into enemies. Those who view the police as corrupt, the GSS cowards, and the courts as if they belonged to a poritz in a Polish town. How do we govern when the message is that only the strong and the crook wins? When the politician uses the Supreme Court as an excuse for the inability to make decisions in Judea and Samaria instead of others? The destruction of antiquities continues on the Temple Mount. When the army is the punching bag for the gap between rhetoric and deed?" wondered the new Knesset Member.