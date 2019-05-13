

Boomerang: Thank you Christian supporters of Israel! 'Growing movement of Christians who are ardent supporters of Israel has led to relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of Golan.' Arutz Sheva Staff,

iStock Thank you Friends of Israel The Boomerang project has produced a video for CFOIC Heartland - Christian Friends of Israeli Communities to thank them for their support. "In the last few years, we have been witnessing a unique and historical phenomenon of a growing movement of Christians who are ardent supporters of Israel, and who wish to be part of the revival of the Jewish People in their Homeland," Boomerang said.



"This movement has led to the relocation of the American Embassy to Jerusalem, to the recognition of the Golan Heights, and so many more historic milestones.



"This video was produced for thanking and showing our appreciation to our new Christian friends - and to let them know that - We Stand Together!!"

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top