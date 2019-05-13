Netanyahu: I am not out to harm the courts

PM pushes back against accusations he seeks to weaken judiciary, says there must be a balance of power.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to allegations accusing him of intent to harm the judicial system during the next government's term.

"My policy has always been to maintain a strong and independent court, but this does not mean a court that is omnipotent, and there are tendentious leaks and distortions in the media that contain incorrect suggestions, all of which were used to sow fear in order to prevent the restoration of the necessary balance between the Israeli authorities," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account Monday.

He added that "this balance is needed to pass laws that were rejected or delayed in the past, and these are laws that the public expects us to pass: the expulsion of terrorist families, the death penalty for terrorists and the law for the removal of infiltrators."

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu earlier in his Knesset speech: "We quietly lose every day a piece of Israel and the masterpiece we want and need to be."

"After fighting against enemies who wanted to wipe us off the face of the earth, I come today to fight against the new threat we face: a threat to the functioning of the democratic system and its legal and legal institutions.

"The number of suspicions that they are trying to repress through political agreements shows that the rule of law is of no interest to the head of the existing and emerging government, and that the number of efforts devoted to advancing the disengagement clause and the immunity law, indicates that he, Netanyahu, places himself first above everything," claimed Gantz.