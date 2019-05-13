Brooklyn: Man burns to death in car

Boro Park residents identify victim of early morning car fire as member of Hasidic community as police investigate possible causes.

A young man in a car fire in Boro Park early Monday morning. Police are investigating whether the incident was an accident, suicide, or murder

The incident occurred at about 3 AM. Witnesses stated that a car went up in flames, burning a man inside to death. Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the fire within ten minutes

Several local media outlets reported that the victim was not Jewish. However, volunteers from Misaskim, a haredi charity which assists in funeral arrangements, were at the scene, the Kikar Hashabbat news site reported.

Residents claimed that the victim was a member of the Babov Hasidic community.

Fire investigators and police officers are on the scene to examine the cause of the fire. The entire street is closed during the investigation. According to a resident of the area, the police are currently treating the incident as a murder case, despite not ruling out the possibility that the incident was the result of an accident such as an electrical malfunction.

The New York Daily News reported that the victim may have set himself on fire.