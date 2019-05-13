NY Times: How to defeat Trump

Thomas Friedman says Trump must be voted out of office "for America to stay America," calls on Republicans to turn on Trump.

Jewish American journalist Thomas Friedman published an article in the New York Times explaining the three things he believes must be done to defeat US President Donald Trump in 2020.

Friedman's article was also published on the Hebrew-language Haaretz website,

"For America to stay America, Trump has to be defeated," he declared, specifying that he must be voted out on not removed from office through impeachment. " Only that will restore the faith of the world that America has not lost its mind," he added.

The first factor Friedman called for is for a Republican to mount a third party challenge from Trump's right to split the conservative vote.

The second factor he cited is for the former officials who have left or been fired from the Trump Administration to speak out and reveal that Trump is unfit for the office of the presidency.

The final, and "most important" factor for Friedman is for the Democratic party to choose a moderate candidate who can appeal to Independents and moderate Republicans such as suburban women and not just to the radical base of the Democratic party.