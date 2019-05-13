Lapid to Likud: 'Don't be cowards, be leaders'

MK message to Likud officials: 'History will remember MKs who supported Immunity Law as we remember those who supported disengagement.'

MK Yair Lapid this afternoon convened a Knesset press conference on the confrontation between Netanyahu's attorneys and the Attorney General on the issue of whether to grant Netanyahu a hearing and reports on Netanyahu's legislative intentions.

Lapid called on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to cancel the hearing and immediately file an indictment against the Prime Minister.

"The Attorney General must cancel Netanyahu's hearing. No-one owed him a hearing and no other defendant in the country would have been treated like that," Lapid said. "The lawyers of the Prime Minister insult the Prosecutor's office and the office of the Attorney General."

Lapid also referred to the legislative initiatives led by the Prime Minister to prevent his being brought to trial during the coming term.

"I call on Gideon Sa'ar, Erdan, and Edelstein to block the Turkish laws," Lapid said in a message to senior Likud officials. "History will remember Knesset Members who supported the Immunity Law as they remember those who supported the disengagement."

Even though he convened the press conference alone, Lapid - No. 2 in the Blue and White faction - rejected rumors of tension within the faction. "There is tension between Blue and White and the ruling party that has become Netanyahu's keeping-out-of-jail party."

On his wife's dismissal from writing for the local media network Yediot Communications, Lapid said, "I have no idea why it happened now. It's unfortunate and annoying. She took leave during the elections so no one would say anything."