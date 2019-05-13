Liberman: Netanyahu can't keep overruling me on Khan al-Ahmar

Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman clarified Monday at the start of the Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting that what is currently holding up the signing of a coalition agreement between Yisrael Beiteinu and the Likud is the issue of security policy.

Liberman said that agreements have been reached between the parties, but that "there are significant gaps on substantive issues, especially security issues, and I should be a partner in deciding, not rubber-stamping."

"I will not be a defense minister when every time I decide to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar, Netanyahu will circumvent my authority and cancel the evacuation," Liberman added

Liberman also discussed the confrontation with the haredi parties on the issue of the draft law and toughened the positions he presented on the subject.

"We are also demanding a draft law as it passed on first reading, so we must pass second and third readings," Liberman said.