United Right holding out for Justice Ministry

The Union of Rightwing Parties (URP) and Likud opened negotiations Monday afternoon in the Knesset, with talks led by Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud).

Speaking with Arutz Sheva Monday, Peretz said his party planned to hold on to the Justice Ministry – which was vacated recently by former minister Ayelet Shaked – a demand the negotiating team has raised in talks with the Likud.

Peretz said the Union, which includes the Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit factions, would carry on the judicial “revolution” launched by Shaked.

“We definitely don’t plan to be neutral on the subject of the justice [ministry], and we want the Justice Ministry portfolio so we can help improve the judicial system in Israel.”

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who is widely seen as Netanyahu’s favored candidate for the Justice Ministry portfolio, has drawn up a comprehensive plan for limiting the judiciary’s ability to strike down not only Knesset laws but also administrative actions by the government and Israeli ministries.

In response to the reports, senior justice officials warned that the plan could endanger Israeli democracy, and accused Netanyahu of seeking to use the judicial reforms to shield himself from prosecution.