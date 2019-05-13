President grants Netanyahu extra time to form government

Rivlin agrees to request by Netanyahu, granting PM two extra weeks to negotiate coalition deals with partners.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the President's Residence. At the end of the meeting, the president acceded to the prime minister’s request, granting him another two weeks to form a government.

"After you presented the need for additional time to complete forming a government, and according to clause 8 of Basic Law: The Government, I hereby extend the time allocated to form a government by fourteen days," Rivlin said.

According to Basic Law: The Government, would-be prime ministers are allocated 28 days to form the government. The president can grant an extension to this period of up to 14 additional days.

Last week, Netanyahu's office released a statement explaining that the month since Israel's elections had "included Passover, memorial days, Independence Day, and security events," causing a "tight schedule" and stating that Netanyahu planned to request that the deadline for forming a coalition be extended from May 14 to May 28.