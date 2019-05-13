Labor party to hold primaries in November

The Labor party management has decided to accept Labor Chairman Avi Gabbay's suggestion and bump the primaries up to November.

The party's committee will meet in June to finalize the date of the primaries.

Reports last months said Gabbay was considering resigning from his position and appointing a temporary chairman in his place, and Labor's number two, Maj. Gen. (res.) Tal Russo, said he would resign as well.

Labor last held primaries in February.

Gabbay assumed his seat in 2017, beating both MK Amir Peretz and Jewish Agency chairman Yitzhak Herzog. However, when the party received just 6 Knesset seats - an all-time low - Gabbay was blamed for the downfall.