Israeli man seriously injured at site of Eurovision contest

66-year-old Israeli worker in serious condition following work accident at site slated for Eurovision competition.

An Israeli man in his 60s was seriously injured Monday in an accident at the Tel Aviv Expo center, during preparations for the upcoming Eurovision song contest.

The incident occurred while the worker was helping to unload equipment at the expo center’s parking lot.

A piece of lighting equipment fell on the worker while it was being unloaded, seriously injuring him. The worker was treated at the scene by MDA emergency first responders, before being evacuated to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Police identified the injured man as a 66-year-old resident of the central Israeli town of Pardes Hannah.

The Eurovision is lasted to hold its first general dress rehearsal Monday night at 10:00 p.m., with the live semi-finals beginning Tuesday evening at 10:00 p.m. Seventeen nations will compete for a place in the May 18th finals.