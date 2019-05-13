Former Miss Iraq responds to Roger Waters

Former Miss Iraq condemns former Pink Floyd member's latest anti-Israel rant: Use your power to bring people together.

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters’ latest anti-Israel rant has been condemned by none other than the former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan.

Waters last week doubled down on his call to boycott the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which is scheduled to kick off in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Waters recounted that BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) founder Omar Barghouti had told him about a petition which demanded that the song contest "pull out of the finals in Tel Aviv" and was signed by thousands of Swiss people.

"136,000 of our Swiss brothers and sisters have signed and delivered a petition demanding that Eurovision pull out of the finals in Tel Aviv. I cannot tell you how much that has lightened my morning," he said in the video.

In response to Waters, Idan said, according to the Russian Sputnik news agency, "An artist has the power to inspire. Make sure you use your power for good and to bring people together.”

Waters, who is notorious for his support for BDS and for his anti-Israel statements and actions, is one of 50 public British figures who recently signed an open letter calling for Eurovision to be moved to another country because of alleged Israeli “human rights violations”.

Waters was also among a group of more than 100 artists who published an open letter this past September calling for a boycott of song contest since it is being held in Israel.

Last month, he urged Madonna and other artists who are set to perform at the 2019 Eurovision to scratch their plans, saying that "to perform in Israel is a lucrative gig but to do so serves to normalize the occupation, the apartheid, the ethnic cleansing, the incarceration of children, the slaughter of unarmed protesters… all that bad stuff."

The rock artist has verbally attacked and pressured many artists who chose to perform in Israel over the last several years.

Despite the repeated calls for a boycott, dozens of countries have confirmed participation in the 2019 contest. They include Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Two weeks ago, a group of British celebrities signed a letter speaking out against a proposed boycott of the Eurovision song contest.