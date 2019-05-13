Kahlon's demands

Minister Moshe Kahlon, the chairman of the Kulanu party, is demanding that he receive only the Ministry of Finance, which he currently holds, in the next government.

According to a report on Sunday by Amit Segal on Channel 12 News, Kahlon made clear that if the coalition demands reach amounts that will require tax increases only in order to fulfill the demands presented by the parties, he will not be willing to enter the government and would prefer to be in the opposition.

The report comes a day before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to arrive at the President's Residence and ask President Reuven Rivlin for an extension in forming a coalition.

Netanyahu had been given a 28-day period from the President to form the government. Rivlin may extend this period for an additional period of no more than 14 days.

The next government will have no fewer than 26 ministers - a minister for every two and a half Knesset members, in accordance with the understandings reached between the Likud and the United Right parties.

The new government will have to amend the Basic Law: The Government and repeal the previous government's decision that the number of ministers should be reduced in order to minimize costs.