Sovereignty Movement concerned over Trump's plan

The Sovereignty Movement is concerned about the details of the Deal of the Century, as they were presented on Sunday evening on Channel 12 News.

"The application of Israeli civil law over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is simply a bumbling and dangerous attempt at compromise that will allow for the establishment of a Palestinian entity in the rest of the territory," spokespeople for the movement said.

The co-chairwomen of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, reminded that the movement has recently issued a warning precisely on the ramifications of such a scenario. "We do not make deals or compromises on the Land of Israel. The Land of Israel is entirely ours and we must apply the State of Israel's full sovereignty over it,” they said.

"Beyond the historic right, which is not subject to compromise, the establishment of a Palestinian entity in parts of Judea and Samaria would present a danger several times more severe than that posed by the Gaza Strip. The plan would serve as further proof to the Arab enemy that terror threats along with international pressure can force Israel again and again to withdraw from her land and transfer more and more territory to terror groups that have vowed to establish a state upon the ruins of Israel," added Katsover and Matar.

"The capability of Arab public relations is proven, but this cannot turn the Arab side into the just side. The Land of Israel belongs entirely to the Jewish People and only to the Jewish People,” said Katsover and Matar, who emphasized that "the Trump plan will be acceptable if, and only if, it is defined already now, as the first step on the way to the application of full Israeli sovereignty over the entire territory of Judea and Samaria."

According Sunday’s report on Channel 12 News, the Trump plan is expected to include an American recognition that Jewish communities will remain under Israeli rule and Arab towns will remain in Palestinian hands.

Accordingly, the Americans will not oppose Israeli measures in relation to Jewish communities - not annexation or the application of sovereignty - but the application of civil law, like Israel implemented in the Golan Heights.