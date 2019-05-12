Israeli woman killed in accident in Portugal

Israeli woman killed, three others injured as vehicle overturns in Portugal.

An Israeli woman was killed and three other Israelis were injured on Sunday when a vehicle overturned in Portugal.

The injured were evacuated to a hospital in Lisbon. Their condition is unknown for the time being.

The Israeli consul in Portugal, Hili Gal Or, is staying with the victims in the hospital and assisting them.

The accident took place on the A1 highway which connects the capital Lisbon to the northern city of Porto.

The Foreign Ministry said, "The Department of Israelis Abroad in the Foreign Ministry's Consular Department, which has accompanied the difficult incident from the beginning, wishes to express its condolences to the family of the woman who was killed in the accident."