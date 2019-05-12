'We cannot miss this historic opportunity'

Israeli right responds to reports that Trump admin will accept Israeli plans for de facto annexation of settlements in Judea and Samaria.

The right-wing camp responded with satisfaction to the reports that the Trump government will agree to apply civil law to the Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria - a form of de facto annexation.

According to the report on Channel 12 News, the Trump plan is expected to include an American recognition that Jewish settlements will remain under Israeli rule and Arab towns will remain in Palestinian hands. Accordingly, the Americans will not oppose Israeli measures in relation to settlements - not annexation or the application of sovereignty - but the application of civil law, like Israel implemented in the Golan Heights.

Yochai Damari, head of the Har Hevron Regional Council, said, "I call upon the prime minister to announce immediately upon the establishment of the government the application of sovereignty over all Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria as the basis for every future plan and proposal."

''We have to take advantage of the window of opportunity during the Trump administration. Following the transfer of the American embassy to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights recognition, it's now the time for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," added Damari.

Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council said, "Declaring sovereignty over Judea and Samaria can no longer be considered a futile cry or a delusional sectarian demand. I am confident that the American statement did not just happen by itself but is the result of hard work by the Israeli government and its leader, Binyamin Netanyahu."

"A decisive action by the government to immediately complete this rightful process is our demand and our prayer at this time. There is no place more suitable than Gush Etzion to be the harbinger of the historical news of the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," Ne'eman concluded.



Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, said, "We must not miss this historic opportunity which is unlikely to return. The first step of the new Netanyahu government must be a declaration of Israeli sovereignty over all areas of settlement in Judea and Samaria. If not now, then when?"