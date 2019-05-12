Road rage shooting sparks panic at kosher restaurant in Florida

Shooting near Trump International Beach Resort in Florida leaves customers at nearby kosher restaurant in shock.

A shooting outside of Trump International Beach Resort in Florida near a kosher restaurant left diners in a panic, in what initial reports suggest is a road rage incident.

Early reports claimed shots were fired at the Mozart Café, a kosher establishment in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, north of Miami, Sunday, fueling speculation the incident was an attack on the local Jewish community.

But local news outlets later described the shooting as a “road rage” incident, which took place outside of a car rental business not far from the café.

Some customers dove under tables for cover during the shooting, while others ran out of the café in a panic.

The shooting reportedly took place outside of a nearby Alamo Rent-A-Car on Collins Avenue.

Three people are said to have been wounded in the shooting.

Police forces have been deployed to the scene of the incident, and two people are reportedly in custody, with a third possible suspect wanted by authorities.