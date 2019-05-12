'Naftali Bennett will definitely return to politics'

Retired Col. Matan Kahana, former candidate of the New Right, says that outgoing Education Minister Naftali Bennett is a true leader.

Retired Col. Matan Kahana, a former candidate of the New Right, which failed to pass the threshold for the 21st Knesset, is certain that Naftali Bennett will return to politics.

Kahana said that since Bennett's "farewell speech" at the Israel Prize ceremony, dozens of people told him that if Bennett had spoken in the same way during the election campaign, he definitely would have entered the 21st Knesset.

"'If only he would have spoken like that during the election campaign.' I got this reaction dozens of times since Naftali's speech on Independence Day. So I have to tell you - after nearly 29 years of friendship with Naftali - that is the real Naftali. A leader. Values. A lover of humanity. A person of tolerance. An author. A Zionist who loves his people and his country."

''We blundered greatly in not succeeding in passing the threshold in the election campaign," Kahana wrote on his Facebook page. He added, "I promise you that he will come back even greater (and I will as well ;-)). Trust me."

Bennet delivered his last speech as Education Minister of Israel last Thursday at the Israel Prize ceremony. In his speech, he referred to the failure of the New Right party in the recent elections.

"In the past month, my children asked me questions, what's the meaning of a disaster, how will I continue. I explained everything to them, that you try with all your might, that you don't give up as long as there's a chance."

"I merited for the last four years to lead the education of all the children of Israel - secular, haredi, and religious; Jews and Arabs, Bedouins, Druze, and Circassians - all of them were my children. My deep gratitude is to you, the citizens of Israel, and to the Creator, for granting me the honor to serve you. Only one thing I can say: I did the best I could for you, the people of Israel, my beloved people."

Bennett added: "There's still so much work, and there are many people as good as I to carry it out. You're in good hands. I love my people, the people of Israel, and my land, the land of Israel, with all my heart. And I promise: wherever I am, I'll never stop giving everything I can to the people of Israel."