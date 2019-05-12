New arrangement for Israeli Eurovision entry revealed

After receiving heavy criticism for being 'depressing,' song representing Israel in contest gets new arrangement, with new clip.

The Israeli delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday published the official Eurovision version of the song "Home", which will be performed by Kobi Marimi, Israel's representative to the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

The new version was published after the original song was criticized heavily for being 'depressing'. In addition to the stage version, a new clip was also released.

The clip presents moments from when Marimi won the “Next Star of Eurovision” contest, through rehearsals, recordings, interviews with the world media, meetings with fans, performances abroad and private moments from his life and with his family.

The changes in the arrangement were adapted to the expected stage performance and the size of the stage.

Kobi Marimi will appear at the Eurovision Song Contest on May 18 at 9:45 pm on Kan 11.