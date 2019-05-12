5-year-old hospitalized with wooden board attached to his hand

A five-and-a-half-year-old boy from Bnei Brak arrived at the Emergency Medicine Department at the Schneider Children's Medical Center with a wooden board attached to his palm.

The boy was gathering planks for a Lag BaOmer bonfire when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his hand. A rusty nail in one of the planks had stuck in the back of the hand and came out the other side.

The boy's parents rushed him to the Emergency Medicine Department at Schneider Children's, where Schneider's experts removed the nail from his hand and treated it for potential infections such as tetanus shots and antibiotics.

The mother of the child said, "I ask parents to look after the little children while collecting planks and warn them against such situations."

Prof. Yehezkel Weissman, director of the Emergency Medicine Department at Schneider Children's, warned that when collecting planks, it is important not to collect planks with metal and nails in them so that such cases do not occur.