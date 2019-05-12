Report: Israel to begin easing restrictions on Gaza tomorrow

Israel to allow $30 million from Qatar, allow fuel, more goods into Gaza.

The Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that the first stage of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas would begin on Monday with the transfer of $30 million from Qatar into the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Israel is expected to allow the entry of fuel for the enclave's power plant, expand the fishing area to 15 miles and increase the amount of goods entering Gaza.

According to the report, in return, the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip pledged that all violence in the fence would be stopped and that firing balloons would cease.

Last Friday, Israel increased the fishing area in the Gaza Strip to a distance of 12 nautical miles from the coast, after it was reduced during the last wave of escalation.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rokun, said, "This step is part of the civilian policy to prevent humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip and a policy that distinguishes between terror and the uninvolved population."