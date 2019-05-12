Ben Shapiro admits: 'I broke my own rule'

American commentator says 'no one ever heard of' BBC journalist Andrew Neil, apologizes for misinterpreting antagonism as leftism.

American commentator Ben Shapiro admitted to being "destroyed" in an interview with BBC's Andrew Neil earlier this week.

In the interview, Shapiro told Neil, "I'm popular, and no one has ever heard of you." He also asked Neil - a British conservative - why he refused to admit to being "on the left."

"You purport to be an objective journalist, BBC purports to be an objective, down the middle network," Shapiro said. "It obviously is not, it never has been. And you as a journalist are proceeding to call one side of the political aisle ignorant, barbaric, and sending us back to the dark ages, why don't you just say you're on the left."

Neil responded by saying, "Mr. Shapiro, if you only knew how ridiculous that statement is, you wouldn't have said it."

"Just pre-taped an interview with BBC’s @afneil. As I’m not familiar with him or his work, I misinterpreted his antagonism as political Leftism (he termed the pro-life position in America 'barbaric') – and that was apparently inaccurate. For that, I apologize," Shapiro tweeted.

Responding to criticism later, Shapiro tweeted: "@afneil DESTROYS Ben Shapiro! So that's what that feels like ;) Broke my own rule, and wasn't properly prepared. I've addressed every single issue he raised before; see below. Still, it's Neil 1, Shapiro 0."