PM Netanyahu to request extension for coalition negotiations

Facing Tuesday deadline, PM Netanyahu asks for two more weeks to form coalition.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will request Israeli President Reuven Rivlin grant him an additional 14 days for coalition negotiations.

A candidate tapped to form a coalition has 28 days to do so, but can request a 14-day extension. Netanyahu's 28 days will end on Tuesday.

"As we did previously - and considering the tight schedule which included Passover, memorial days, Independence Day, and security events - Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to request the President grant him an extension for forming the coalition," a statement from Netanyahu's office read.

Rivlin is expected to grant the request, giving Netanyahu until May 28 to complete negotiations and form a coalition.

On Sunday, the Likud is expected to conduct coalition negotiations with both the United Right party and the Sephardic-haredi Shas.

Last week, Netanyahu met twice with United Right leader Bezalel Smotrich: once in Tel Aviv, at the beginning of the week, and again on Friday at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem.

The party has insisted on receiving both the education and justice portfolios, as well as two seats in the Security Cabinet. Netanyahu has so far been unwilling to agree to give the Justice Ministry to the party, and offered instead the Public Security Ministry, along with the ability to pass certain reforms in the justice system.