Poles protesting Holocaust restitution march through Warsaw

Hundreds of protesters against Holocaust restitution in Poland marched through Warsaw.

The protest Saturday, which began outside the US embassy and moved to the prime minister’s office, featured signs calling claimants “Holocaust hyenas.” Another slogan heard was “stop the Jewish claims,” Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

It was over the passing last year of a law, which US President Donald Trump signed, called the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today Act. The far-right National Radical Camp movement, known in Poland as ONR, had a significant presence at the rally, according to Gazeta Wyborcza.

The measure requires the State Department to report on how certain European countries have progressed in returning wrongfully confiscated or transferred Holocaust-era assets. It does not mention Poland which is the only European country that has not passed laws to compensate for private-owned property lost during World War II.

The nationalist Law and Justice government has said that as a victim in World War II Poland should not be saddled with any financial obligations, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki repeated that message at an election rally in the northern town of Mlawa on Saturday, state run news agency PAP reported.

“We will not allow any damages to be paid to anyone because it is us who should get damages,” PAP quoted him as saying.

Poland will hold European parliament elections on May 26. Elections for its own parliament will take place in the autumn.