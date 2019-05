The fear of lack of protection from rockets due to caving in to the enemy out of fear may affect the frequency of Aliyah. Opinion.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, Talks about the increasing rocket attacks against Israel and how this can deter Aliyah.

Discussion about this affect is expressed in terms of the best response to these attacks which is, no longer allowing ourselves to be bullied when there really is no more reason or excuse.

We, Jews need to seriously focus on adjusting to WINNING without ‘feeling’ or experiencing centuries old guilt.