Washington Post contributing editor and Council expert Daniel Drezner discuss how trade disputes could spark World War III and why US grand strategy is more or less dead.
His views on both could pretty accurately be described as "apocalyptic."
|
From trade wars - to World War III?
Daniel Drezner argues trade disputes could spark World War III and why US grand strategy is more or less dead.
Trade disputes
iStock
Washington Post contributing editor and Council expert Daniel Drezner discuss how trade disputes could spark World War III and why US grand strategy is more or less dead.
His views on both could pretty accurately be described as "apocalyptic."
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top