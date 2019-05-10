

'Eyewitness 1948' - The brave US Jews who helped found Israel Watch the archives of rare historical footage - the fascinating stories of American Jews who contributed to the founding of Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Screenshot Harold Katz (l) “Eyewitness 1948: The American Contribution”- a film series produced by Toldot Yisrael tells the stories of the roles of American Jews in the period before the establishment of the State of Israel. The Ruderman Family Foundation is releasing the films to the public for the annual Jewish American Heritage Month. They published 19 videos in honor of Israel's 71st Independence Day on Thursday. “We want to convey the message that the State of Israel is a collective enterprise of Jews around the world,” said Eric Halivni, Director of Toldot Yisrael. “These short films will help educate Israelis about the unique contribution that American Jews made to Israel's founding and give American Jews a sense of pride that this is their story, too.” “The individual stories of these American Jews combine to make an unparalleled collective impact,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “The Eyewitness 1948 films bring to life inspirational stories of solidarity, peoplehood, and shared destiny that deserve a broad audience in the American Jewish, Israeli, and other communities.”

