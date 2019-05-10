Watch: Haredi man violently assaulted in Brooklyn

Hasidic man the victim of latest assault on Jews in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Locals say attacks are 'getting worse by the day'.

A haredi man in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn was assaulted in an unprovoked attack this week, the latest in a long series of attacks on Jews in New York City.

The victim, a 39-year-old Hasidic man, was talking down Rodney Street in Williamsburg at approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday when a black teenager ran up behind him and, without saying a word, struck him in the back of the head, nearly knocking the Hasidic man over. The attacker then turned and fled.

A criminal complaint was filed with the New York Police Department, which is searching for the suspect, whose face was caught on camera as he fled the scene.

Tuesday’s attack is the second violent assault on Jews in Williamsburg this week.

Over the weekend, a 42-year-old man was punched in the back of the head while his assailant called him a “f***ing Jew.”

Last week, Brooklyn community activist Yaakov Behrman tweeted a video of a man harassing a Jewish passer-by, and an Upper East Side rabbi filmed a man lunging at him and yelling anti-Semitic slurs.

The NYPD has reported that of the 145 hate crimes reported in January through April 2019, 82 incidents – nearly 57 percent – were anti-Jewish. Three precincts with large Hasidic populations, all in Brooklyn and including Williamsburg, reported the most anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2018.

Isaac, a Hasidic resident of Williamsburg who has lived in the area for the past 50 years, told CBS2 that the situation there has been “getting worse by the day”.

Dov Hikind, a former New York State Assemblyman, compared the recent attacks on Jews in Brooklyn to anti-Semitic incidents in Nazi Germany.

“It’s shocking but not surprising that such violent hate crimes are being committed against Jews (yesterday in Bklyn) just as antisemitism is being mainstreamed. This attack resembles Nazi Germany where antisemites attacked Jews with glee,” Hikind tweeted. “We won’t tolerate it!”

“We have now seen a significant spike of antisemitic hate crimes in NYC. The question remains, what will the city do about it? Silence isn’t an option. Neither is pacifism. Antisemitism must be rooted out or it’s going to get a lot worse.”