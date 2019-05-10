Israel is being judged by standards that apply to a peaceful suburb of an American city.
In reality, it is threatened by destruction on a daily basis and should be judged by unique standards.
Israel cannot be judged like an American suburb
Jay Shapiro claims that Israel is often judged by standards that are not appropriate.
