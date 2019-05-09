Trump to nominate Patrick Shanahan as Defense Secretary

Shanahan has been serving as Acting Secretary of Defense since Jim Mattis stepped down.

US President Donald Trump will nominate Patrick Shanahan to be Secretary of Defense, the White House announced on Thursday.

Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, has been serving as Acting Defense Secretary since January 1, shortly after former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stepped down.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday that “Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job.”

Mattis, a retired Marine general, resigned over differences with Trump regarding the president’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.