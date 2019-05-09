South Florida community celebrates Israel’s Independence Day

Miami Marlins Park in South Florida today held a gathering of unity and solidarity for Israel. For the second time in the region, the community mobilized to create an event with over 17 schools with students from 1st to 12th grade, and many organizations.

The milestone occasion is an opportunity for youth and adults to show their connection to Israel. Nearly 5,000 convened at Miami Marlins Park and participated in a school parade and enjoyed musical performances and special effects. Of the 17 schools attending, 15 are Jewish and two are Evangelical.

Many local elected officials joined the festivities, including Mayor of Miami-Dade Carlos Gimenez, Mayor of City of Miami Francis Suarez, and Mayor of Bal Harbour Gabriel Groisman. Video messages were played on the big screen, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Israeli singer Gad Elbaz performed for the students.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman said, “This enormous gathering to celebrate Israel’s independence is unprecedented. Together the students and guests expressed a palpable love of Israel. This should serve as an example to Jewish unity, Jewish pride, and Zionism. On a personal note, I congratulate my wife Lisa and her sisters Tila and Shena - on behalf of the Falic Family Foundation, who volunteered their time and energy to organize this spectacular event."

“We'll be making history right here in South Florida. We're lucky to be living during these incredible times and in a time where Israel has full support of the United States under President Trump. As he said, ‘If the world knows nothing else; the world will know America stands with Israel'," said Tila Falic-Levi, event organizer.

“Israel beats strong in the hearts of thousands of Floridians. They are committed to uphold Israel, and what it stands for -- a beacon of light, freedom and democracy,” said Lior Haiat, Consul General of Israel in Miami.